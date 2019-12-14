Andhra Pradesh

Container lorry gutted in fire on NH-16

more-in

Short-circuit in engine is suspected to be the cause

A stationary container lorry was gutted in fire on NH-16 in Uddandapuram area under Nakkapalle Police Station limits on Saturday early morning. The incident allegedly occurred due to short-circuit in engine. Fortunately, the driver and cleaner of the vehicle are safe.

According to Nakkapalle Sub-Inspector Ramakrishna, the empty container was heading to Rajamahendravaram from Visakhapatnam to bring a fish load. At around 4 a.m., the lorry driver and cleaner stopped the vehicle for tea. All of a sudden, fire erupted from the engine and then spread through the vehicle. The area was engulfed in thick smoke, as the container was completely gutted. Fire tenders from nearby areas reached the spot and doused the fire.

“If the container is carrying some load, the fire would have been a massive one,” said Mr. Ramakrishna

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 14, 2019 6:54:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/container-lorry-gutted-in-fire-on-nh-16/article30306395.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY