Container lorry gutted in fire on NH-16

A stationary container lorry was gutted in fire on NH-16 in Uddandapuram area under Nakkapalle Police Station limits on Saturday early morning. The incident allegedly occurred due to short-circuit in engine. Fortunately, the driver and cleaner of the vehicle are safe.

According to Nakkapalle Sub-Inspector Ramakrishna, the empty container was heading to Rajamahendravaram from Visakhapatnam to bring a fish load. At around 4 a.m., the lorry driver and cleaner stopped the vehicle for tea. All of a sudden, fire erupted from the engine and then spread through the vehicle. The area was engulfed in thick smoke, as the container was completely gutted. Fire tenders from nearby areas reached the spot and doused the fire.

“If the container is carrying some load, the fire would have been a massive one,” said Mr. Ramakrishna