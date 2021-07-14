Andhra Pradesh

Consumers should know their rights, says Speaker

Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram releasing Aasraa consumer awareness poster in Srikakulam on Tuesday.  

AP Legislative Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitharam on Tuesday said consumers should know their rights and responsibilities to protect themselves from cheating while buying goods and services.

He formally inaugurated a vehicle designed to move in rural areas to create awareness over consumer rights. He lauded the initiative taken up by Aasraa Consumer Protection representatives Habib Sultan Ali, Ganji Ezra, P. Chandrapati Rao and others to educate consumers.

Dr. Ezra said that the vehicle would move in all 38 mandals of the district and involve local public representatives in explaining the rights under the Consumer Protection Act.

Members of the association Sasanapu Jogi Naidu, Konkyana Venugopal and others were present.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 14, 2021 8:03:15 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/consumers-should-know-their-rights-says-speaker/article35314248.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY