Consumers should know their rights, says Speaker

He inaugurates vehicle to be used in creating awareness

AP Legislative Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitharam on Tuesday said consumers should know their rights and responsibilities to protect themselves from cheating while buying goods and services.

He formally inaugurated a vehicle designed to move in rural areas to create awareness over consumer rights. He lauded the initiative taken up by Aasraa Consumer Protection representatives Habib Sultan Ali, Ganji Ezra, P. Chandrapati Rao and others to educate consumers.

Dr. Ezra said that the vehicle would move in all 38 mandals of the district and involve local public representatives in explaining the rights under the Consumer Protection Act.

Members of the association Sasanapu Jogi Naidu, Konkyana Venugopal and others were present.