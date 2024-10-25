Consumer Forum slaps ₹5 lakh fine on Narayana Hospital in Nellore for medical negligence

The Nellore District Consumer Forum has ordered Nellore Narayana Hospital and its doctors to pay a total of ₹5,11,490 to Shaik Maqsood, a construction worker from Gandavaram village of Kodavalur mandal in the district for medical negligence.

On November 28, 2009, Mr. Maqsood fell down while working and he was admitted to the hospital. After examining him, a doctor suggested surgery, he underwent surgery for long bone fracture on December 1 and was discharged on December 12 the same year.

He returned to Narayana Hospital in February with severe hand swelling and pain and was diagnosed with radial nerve neuropraxia and had undergone a second surgery on February 26, 2010, which was unsuccessful, resulting in palmar paralysis and 67% hand impairment.

Despite undergoing physiotherapy at the same hospital, Mr. Maqsood saw no improvement in his condition. He filed a case at the consumer court in 2012. However, the hospital denied all allegations and failed to provide essential medical records.

Nellore District Consumer Court Judge Ginka Reddy Sekhar reviewed the medical opinions and the disability certificate issued by the government. He determined that the doctors were negligent in their duty and held that attending doctors were remiss in the conduct of the operations.

The judge ordered the hospital management to pay a compensation of ₹5 lakh to the victim for his physical suffering and mental agony, ₹1,490 for medical and physiotherapy expenses, and ₹10,000 for costs of the complaint.

The hospital must comply with the order within 45 days from the date of receipt of the order, failing which it will have to pay interest at 9% per annum. The two surgeries were performed at the hospital under Rajiv Aarogyasri Scheme.

