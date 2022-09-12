Consumer feedback needed on electricity Act changes: AP Chambers

ADVERTISEMENT

The AP Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) requested Union Minister for Power Raj Kumar Singh to obtain the feedback of all categories of consumers on the draft Electricity (Amendment) Rules, 2022 keeping in view the perception that privatisation of electricity supply was detrimental to their interests.

In a representation to Mr. Singh, the AP Chambers suggested that he should also ensure that all the States were consulted in order to garner their support to the draft legislation so that the transition from the old policy to the new one was smooth.

It stressed that the said rules should help in reducing power transmission losses and establishment costs and make the system corruption-free. Basically, the consumers should have uninterrupted power supply at affordable rates.