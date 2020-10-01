Consultative meeting on R&R package soon: ITDA official

KAKINADA

01 October 2020

Tribal people withdraw stir following the assurance

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA-Chintoor) Project Officer A. Venkata Ramana on Wednesday agreed to convene a consultative meeting on the Rehabilitation and Resettlement (R&R) package for the Polavaram project displaced, at Chintoor in East Godavari district in one week.

Following the assurance, the tribal people, who had been staging a relay hunger strike for the last 25 days at Kunavaram, relented and withdrew the strike.

Post the floods in the Godavari in September, the people affected by the project launched protests demanding that the R&R issue be settled immediately.

“Many families are demanding a change in the contour of their area with a view to getting a higher compensation while some others are seeking an additional compensation. A decision has been taken to register their grievances pertaining to the R&R package by convening a consultative meeting with all the affected families. It will be held in one week at Chintoor. People representing all the panchayats in the ITDA limits will be invited,” Mr. Venkata Ramana told The Hindu.

“We will address the grievances that come under the purview of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013,” said Mr. Venkata Ramana.