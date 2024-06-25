Consul General of Japan explores business potential in Sri City

Takahashi Muneo, who recently was appointed the Consul General of Japan in Chennai, explored the business potential of Sri City business hub in Tirupati district and offered to suggest the investment destination to interested Japanese companies.

During his visit to Sri City on Tuesday, he went around Daikin and Isuzu factories and engaged in a conversation with members of the Sri City Japanese Industries Association about their respective operations.

Mr. Muneo acknowledged the multiple advantages offered by Sri City, such as its proximity to Chennai, a metropolitan city, international airport and seaports among others, and said that he anticipated a surge in interest from Japanese businesses operating in different sectors.

Sri City founder and managing director Ravindra Sannareddy, who escorted him around the campus, pointed out the presence of an exclusive Japanese enclave, recognised as the country’s second-largest. “A whopping 30 prestigious brands in sectors like automobiles, engineering and logistics are present here, with investments totalling to ₹16,000 crore and over 20,000 job opportunities,” Dr. Sannareddy said.

