Construction works of Bhogapuram airport will begin in five months, says GMR chairman

January 22, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

GMR Group chairman Grandhi Mallikarjuna Rao on January 22 (Sunday) said that the Bhogapuram international airport works would begin within five months as the government had almost completed the land acquisition for the project.

Vizianagaram Chamber of Commerce new president Kapuganti Prakash, former president V. Chandrasekhar, SVN Group chairman G. Shivakumar and others met Mr. Rao at Rajam of Vizinagaram district.

Mr. Mallikarjuna Rao recalled his personal association with the members and his initial ventures taken up in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts. He told the delegation that the construction of the airport at Bhogapuram would spur economic activity in the region.

Citing the example of Shamshabad airport in Hyderabad, he said the brisk economic activity in and around the airport had provided created many livelihood opportunities. He expressed hope that same kind of development would take place in the North Andhra region.

Vizianagaram Hotels Association president G. Srinivasa Rao, AS Jute Mills director Pachhigulla Ramarao, United Medicals managing director Motamarri Srinivasa Rao, young entrepreneurs Anish, Nataraj, Udattu Rajesh and others were present in the meeting.

