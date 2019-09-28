Construction workers protest against sand shortage

Construction workers resorting to agitations over shortage of sand have become the order of the day both in Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

The workers, who staged a protest at Parvatipuram YSRCP MLA A. Jogarao’s camp office, alleged that the government had robbed them of their livelihood by creating sand scarcity.

The TDP extended support to the week-long agitation organised at the Srikakulam Collectorate.

Former MLAs Gunda Appala Suryanarayana and G. Lakshmi Devi alleged that the government was playing with the lives of innocent workers by creating scarcity though plenty of sand was available in the State.

They alleged that many builders stopped work as they were not able to buy a lorry load of sand for ₹80,000 in the black market though its cost was ₹18,000 as per government rates.

Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association (CREDAI) Andhra Pradesh general secretary K.C.S. Bose asked the government to ensure availability of sand throughout the State to protect the interests of the construction industry as well as more than 10 lakh contract workers and other labourers who were leading a pathetic life in the absence of daily wages.

He said that painters, electricians, plumbers and many others lost livelihood with the complete stoppage of the work with the non-availability of sand.

“Sand allocated through online quota is getting over within minutes. It is unable to cater to the needs of even 10% of the buildings. With the scarcity of sand, it is sold in the black market. The government should come to the rescue since construction industry which is providing employment on par with agriculture and automobile sectors,” said Mr. Bose.

A delegation of CREDAI and other organisations are expected to meet Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Minister for Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana for creation of more reaches and reduction of sand price.