Construction of R&R colonies for Polavaram-displaced in progress

Over 15,000 tenant farmers get CCRC for crop loans

Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister Dharmana Krishna Das on Sunday said that the construction of 19 Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) colonies was in progress in East Godavari district for rehabilitation of people displaced by the upcoming Polavaram irrigation project.

Mr. Krishna Das hoisted the national flag during the 75th Independence Day celebrations at Police Parade grounds here.

“The construction of seven R&R colonies has been completed and work is in progress in 19 colonies. Construction of 73,610 houses in Jagananna Colonies will be over in a few months in the first phase in East Godavari district. A total of 1,371 schools have been renovated under Nadu-Nedu scheme in the district,” Mr. Krishna Das said.

On agriculture, Mr. Krishna Das said that ₹219 crore of crop insurance has been disbursed to 1.47 lakh farmers before the commencement of Kharif 2021.

“As many as 15,552 tenant farmers have been issued the Crop Cultivator Rights Card and ₹62 crore of crop loans has been sanctioned to them for Kharif 2021-22. Women belonging to SC and BC communities have been granted 13,000 cattle units under Jagananna Palavelluva programme in the district,” said Mr. Krishna Das.

Mr. Krishna Das, Collector Ch. Hari Kiran and Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna interacted with farmers and villagers during the exhibition on various government programmes.

In the exhibition of chariots by various departments, Kakinada Smart City’s chariot bagged the first prize both for developmental activities and presentation on the chariot. The students representing various schools performed cultural shows based on patriotic themes.