Construction of quarters meant for MLAs, MLCs, AIS officers may be completed early

Work on these buildings had started during the earlier stint of the TDP between 2014 and 2019, and about 80% of them completed before YSRCP came to power, according to the White Paper released by the govt.

Published - July 07, 2024 05:03 am IST - AMARAVATI

Sambasiva Rao M.
A view of the MLC and MLA quarters that are under construction, at Rayapudi in Amaravati.

A view of the MLC and MLA quarters that are under construction, at Rayapudi in Amaravati. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Out of the 17 works proposed in the Administrative City of the Amaravati master plan, the construction of apartments for the MLAs, MLCs, All India Services (AIS) officers, Non-Gazetted Officers (NGOs) and Gazetted Officers (GO) Type I & II, and Group-D officers are expected to be completed early.

The TDP government had taken up these works during its tenure between 2014-19 at an estimated cost of ₹9,617.21 crore. Works costing ₹1,958.37 crore had been executed, and were in various stages of progress.

Will rebuild Amaravati capital city in the quickest possible time, says A.P Chief Minister Naidu

After a lull in the activity during the five-year YSRCP term, expectations have risen on the development of Amaravati capital city with the TDP-led NDA government headed by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu making it a top priority.

The government has been hinting that it will complete the project based on the status of the already undertaken works, and take up the most important works on priority.

As per the White Paper released by Mr. Naidu recently, the physical progress of works varies from 6% to 80%.

The construction of apartments for MLAs, MLCs, and AIS officials were over by about 80%, while those meant for gazetted officers Type I, II and Group D by 66%, and NGOs more than 62%.

Mr. Naidu had said that the “government will divide the works based on multiple parameters such as possibility for immediate start, progress of the already started works, investment required for completing them and other factors.”

Meanwhile, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) P. Narayana said the government was prioritising the Amaravati works as per the master plan, and it would be completed as soon as possible.

The government had already instructed the APCRDA to undertake the Seed Access Road works and complete the gaps so that it could be put to public use soon.

Meanwhile, Legislative Assembly Speaker Ch. Ayyanna Pathrudu, who visited the MLAs and MLCs apartments, instructed the CRDA officials to complete construction of these buildings as early as possible so that the government could allocate them to the members.

Once the government completes construction of these buildings and allows the officers and law makers to occupy their respective apartments, it will give a momentum to the ambitious Amaravati project, observes a senior IAS officer.

