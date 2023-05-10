Construction of new temple in Mumbai will be taken up on priority: Raymond Group chairman Vijayapat Singhania

May 10, 2023 02:35 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST - TIRUMALA

Noted industrialist, chairman and managing director of Raymond group, Gowtham Vijayapat Singhania said the construction of a new temple of Lord Venkateswara in Mumbai will be taken up on a priority basis and completed at the earliest. For record, Raymond Group has come forward to build the TTD temple in Mumbai.

Honouring the request of the TTD, the foundation for the new temple will be laid before the end of June.

Speaking to media on May 10, Mr. Singhania said he had accepted the responsibility of nurturing the TTD high school at Tirumala and expressed his satisfaction over the excellent results it achieved and also conveyed his willingness to adopt other TTD educational institutions in future. Earlier, he had offered prayers inside the hill temple.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT