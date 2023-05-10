HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Construction of new temple in Mumbai will be taken up on priority: Raymond Group chairman Vijayapat Singhania

Honouring the request of the TTD, the foundation for the new temple will be laid before the end of June.

May 10, 2023 02:35 pm | Updated 02:35 pm IST - TIRUMALA

G P SHUKLA
G.P. SHUKLA
Gowtham Vijayapat Singhania. File

Gowtham Vijayapat Singhania. File | Photo Credit: Twitter/@SinghaniaGautam

Noted industrialist, chairman and managing director of Raymond group, Gowtham Vijayapat Singhania said the construction of a new temple of Lord Venkateswara in Mumbai will be taken up on a priority basis and completed at the earliest. For record, Raymond Group has come forward to build the TTD temple in Mumbai.

Honouring the request of the TTD, the foundation for the new temple will be laid before the end of June.

Speaking to media on May 10, Mr. Singhania said he had accepted the responsibility of nurturing the TTD high school at Tirumala and expressed his satisfaction over the excellent results it achieved and also conveyed his willingness to adopt other TTD educational institutions in future. Earlier, he had offered prayers inside the hill temple.

Related Topics

Tirupati / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.