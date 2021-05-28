Construction of medical collegeat Gurazala to begin soon

The facility to be set up with an estimated cost of ₹475 crore

The backward Palnadu region in Narsaraopet Lok Sabha Constituency is all set to get its the first medical college and teaching hospital as the terndering process for the 1,000-bed medical college and hospital proposed at Gurazala is complete and the construction works may begin on June 30.

The proposed building would have a carpet area of 13 lakh square feet, out of which 6.5 lakh square feet would house the hospital to be constructed with an estimated cost of ₹475 crore. The district administration of Guntur has acquired 47 acres and the land acquisition for 20 more acres is under progress.

“The medical college would be the biggest teaching hospital in the district. I thank Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy for sanctioning the medical college. We are happy that the medical college proposed at Gurazala is one of the three such institutions sanctioned in the State. The other two will come up at Paderu and Machilipatnam ,” said Gurazala MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy.

The lack of advanced healthcare facilities has been forcing the people to rush to Guntur, which is nearly 80km to 100 km away from the region. At present, there are only 120 hospital beds catering to the needs of a population of almost 10 lakh in Palnadu region.

“I am happy that the mediacl college and hopspital was sanctioned during my tenure as an MLA,” said Mr. Mahesh Reddy.