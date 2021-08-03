‘Construction of houses under govt. scheme apace in Kurnool’

KURNOOL

03 August 2021 01:11 IST

Depositing of amounts into beneficiaries’ accounts hastened: Joint Collector

Work on constructing houses in 642 layouts under the government’s flagship scheme ‘Pedalandariki Illu’ in Kurnool district is progressing at a good pace, said Joint Collector Narapureddy Mourya on Monday.

Detailing the progress of the scheme, Ms. Mourya said depositing of amount into the accounts of beneficiaries, along with the supply of cement and sand at the site, has been hastened so that they could take up the construction at the earliest. The district administration supplies 40 bags of cement and 10 MT of sand free-of-cost to all those who had grounded their houses.

Minor hiccups in some layouts have been plugged and gaps bridged so that the construction of all the 1,04,735 houses sanctioned in the district begins, she said. Of this, work on 55,574 houses is at various stages, she said adding that the power and water supply are being arranged at most of the layouts.

The district administration has spent ₹80.4 crore for the creation of temporary facilities at these layouts and ₹1,942.51 crore for permanent infrastructural facilities, Ms. Mourya explained.

Chittamma, a beneficiary at Bodabanda village in Kotekal Panchayat of Yemiganur mandal, has completed constructing her house up to the basement level with the sand and cement given by the government and is procuring bricks and iron rods for the next level of construction. “I have engaged a mason, while we family members contribute our labour, which helps us save money,” she says.