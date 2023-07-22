Construction of houses in Amaravati’s R5 Zone will be completed in six months, says Sajjala

July 22, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - GUNTUR

The poor people who have been given residential plots in the R5 Zone in the Amaravati capital city will have own house in the next six months, says Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Adviser (Public Affairs).

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy was addressing the media after visiting the layouts on July 22 (Saturday) along with Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh, YSRCP senior leaders and officials.

He also reviewed the arrangements for the stone-laying ceremony on July 24 for construction of houses, which would be attended by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said the government was committed to completing the construction of all houses in a time-bound manner, and give the properties to the beneficiaries.

“At present, the value of one cent land is estimated to be ₹7 lakh to ₹8 lakh. After completing the construction of houses, the value will go up further. In the near future, these poor beneficiaries will become millionaires,” Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy claimed.

Lambasting the Opposition for approaching the court against the R5 Zone, Mr. Ramakrishna Reddy said TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu was against giving lands to the poor.

He alleged that people who had approached the court by claiming themselves as farmers were not real farmers. “They are TDP leaders and supporters, and are working for the political benefit of Mr. Naidu and realtors in Amaravati,” he alleged.

