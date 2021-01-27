Construction of houses commenced under Pedalandariki Illu scheme in East Godavari district

₹59.1 crore of input subsidy was disbursed to farmers affected by a series of floods that damaged the standing crops during the last monsoon.

East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy on Tuesday said that the construction of 53,626 houses has commenced in the first phase under the Pedalandariki Illu scheme in the district.

In his Republic Day address after unfurling the flag at the Police Parade Grounds here, Mr. Muralidhar Reddy said ₹59.1 crore of input subsidy was disbursed to farmers affected by a series of floods that damaged the standing crops during the last monsoon.

“The past few months have been dedicated to improve facilities in the government schools under the Naadu-Nedu scheme, in which 1,336 schools have been renovated by spending ₹320 crore in the district,” said Mr. Muralidhar Reddy.