Construction of Bhogapuram airport expected to begin in earnest from May

April 17, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

Construction of the Bhogapuram International Airport is expected to commence in earnest from next month, with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expected to lay the foundation stone for the highly anticipated project on May 3.

Located in Vizianagaram district, around 15 km from Vizianagaram city, the airport will be equidistant from Visakhapatnam and Srikakulam and is expected to boost development in the north-coastal region of Andhra Pradesh.

GMR Group, which built the Shamshabad International Airport in Hyderabad, would take up the responsibility of constructing the airport, which will come up in 2,200 acres. The group is hopeful of completing construction within two-and-a-half-years of the site being handed over to it by the district administration.

‘Fillip to economic activity’

Minister for Industries Gudivada Amaranath who has been reviewing the arrangements for the Chief Minister’s tour is hopeful that the airport would give a fillip to economic activity in the entire North Andhra region.

According to him, 2,195 acres out of the required 2,200 have been acquired. The remaining five acres would be acquired after overcoming legal hurdles, he said. “A few property owners who are not willing to surrender their lands have approached the court opposing the land acquisition. We are hopeful of overcoming all hurdles soon. The project will help spur growth in North Andhra region. It will provide job opportunities for thousands of people directly and indirectly,” said Mr. Amaranath.

Passenger traffic is expected to see a significant rise given the airport’s strategic location. People living in bordering areas of Odisha are also expected to prefer travelling via the new airport.

Andhra Pradesh Air Travellers Association (APATA) president K. Kumar Raja and vice-president O. Naresh Kumar hoped that cargo handling would go up at the new airport which is located near the Pydibhimavaram-Pusapatirega industrial zone.

“The government should develop expressways connecting the new airport. This will help passengers save time,” Mr. Naresh Kumar.

