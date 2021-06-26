Construction of 40,000 houses to begin in July

KAKINADA

26 June 2021 23:26 IST

East Godavari Joint Collector (Revenue) G. Lakshmisha on Saturday said that construction works of 40,000 houses would begin in Amalapuram and Ramachadrapuram revenue divisions in the first week of July.

On Saturday, Mr. Lakshmisha inspected the availability of materials —cement, iron, and sand —for the construction works planned in Amalapuram rural mandal.

“The construction of 40,000 houses is expected to be completed within two monthsin the layouts where the beneficiaries have been granted house sites under the Pedalandariki Illu scheme,” said Mr. Lakshmisha.