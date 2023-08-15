HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Construction of 32 R&R colonies in progress for rehabilitation of Polavaram project displaced persons in Andhra Pradesh, says Social Welfare Minister

The 77th Independence Day celebrated with patriotic fervor across the Godavari region

August 15, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau
B.C.Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna and East Godavari Collector K. Madhavilatha taking part in the 77th Independence Day celebrations at the Government Arts College campus in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday.

B.C.Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna and East Godavari Collector K. Madhavilatha taking part in the 77th Independence Day celebrations at the Government Arts College campus in Rajamahendravaram on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Social Welfare Minister P. Viswaroop on Tuesday said that the construction of 32 Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) colonies was in progress to rehabilitate the Polavaram Project Displaced Families (PDFs) in the Eluru district. A majority of the displaced are tribals in the Godavari valley. 

Addressing the gathering after hoisting the national flag during the 77th Independence Day celebrations at the Eluru police parade grounds, Mr. Viswaroop has said that ₹1,523 crore would be spent on the construction of the 32 R&R colonies. 

Interlinking of reservoirs

In Kakinada district, in-charge and Fisheries Minister S. Appala Raju has claimed that the State government was spending ₹407 crore on the canal system to interlink Yeleru and Thandava reservoirs to provide irrigation facilities in the uplands of erstwhile East Godavari district. The tender process has been completed for the irrigation project.  

New medical college

In Rajamahendravaram, where B.C.Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna hoisted the national flag, and thousands of students and locals participated in the Independence Day celebrations. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna has said, “All is set to offer medicine course at the Government Medical College at Rajamahendravaram from the present academic year 2023-24.” The medical college is being built at a cost of ₹457 crore. 

In West Godavari district, Roads and Buildings D. Raja hoisted the national flag in Bhimavaram.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.