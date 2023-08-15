Construction of 32 Polavaram R&R colonies in progress for rehabilitation of Polavaram project displaced persons in Andhra Pradesh, says Social Welfare Minister

August 15, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

Social Welfare Minister P. Viswaroop on Tuesday said that the construction of 32 Resettlement and Rehabilitation (R&R) colonies was in progress to rehabilitate the Polavaram Project Displaced Families (PDFs) in the Eluru district. A majority of the displaced are tribals in the Godavari valley.

Addressing the gathering after hoisting the national flag during the 77th Independence Day celebrations at the Eluru police parade grounds, Mr. Viswaroop has said that ₹1,523 crore would be spent on the construction of the 32 R&R colonies.

Interlinking of reservoirs

In Kakinada district, in-charge and Fisheries Minister S. Appala Raju has claimed that the State government was spending ₹407 crore on the canal system to interlink Yeleru and Thandava reservoirs to provide irrigation facilities in the uplands of erstwhile East Godavari district. The tender process has been completed for the irrigation project.

New medical college

In Rajamahendravaram, where B.C.Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna hoisted the national flag, and thousands of students and locals participated in the Independence Day celebrations. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna has said, “All is set to offer medicine course at the Government Medical College at Rajamahendravaram from the present academic year 2023-24.” The medical college is being built at a cost of ₹457 crore.

In West Godavari district, Roads and Buildings D. Raja hoisted the national flag in Bhimavaram.