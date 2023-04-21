ADVERTISEMENT

Construction material stocked for Amaravati buildings destroyed in fire in Guntur district

April 21, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - GUNTUR

Cause of the fire not immediately known, says DSP

The Hindu Bureau

Construction material, including plastic pipes, stored at an abandoned stockyard at Nekkallu village in Thullur mandal in the district was destroyed in a fire on Friday. 

Fire services and police personnel brought the flames under control.

The material was stocked by a private construction company engaged in the construction of capital Amaravati. However, it stopped the works after the new government was formed in 2019 and the material lay there since then, said P. Srinivas, Thullur DSP. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The cause of the fire was not yet known and the police did not receive any complaint on it so far. The representatives of the company were in touch with the police and only after they reached the spot and lodged a complaint, investigation could be taken up, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / fire

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US