Construction material stocked for Amaravati buildings destroyed in fire in Guntur district

Cause of the fire not immediately known, says DSP

April 21, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau

Construction material, including plastic pipes, stored at an abandoned stockyard at Nekkallu village in Thullur mandal in the district was destroyed in a fire on Friday. 

Fire services and police personnel brought the flames under control.

The material was stocked by a private construction company engaged in the construction of capital Amaravati. However, it stopped the works after the new government was formed in 2019 and the material lay there since then, said P. Srinivas, Thullur DSP. 

The cause of the fire was not yet known and the police did not receive any complaint on it so far. The representatives of the company were in touch with the police and only after they reached the spot and lodged a complaint, investigation could be taken up, he said.

