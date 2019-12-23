‘Construction activity’ at Erramatti Dibbalu draws ire of heritage lovers

Construction activity, noticed at Erramatti Dibbalu, a unique formation of red sand dunes near the 17th century Dutch township of Bheemunipatnam, has raised serious concern among the heritage activists.

The sand dunes spread up to 4 km length and 2 km width on the bed of stream areas of Chittagedda and Peddagedda in the huge gullied land believed to have started formation thousands of years ago due to huge volumes of clay, silt and sand as a result of rising sea level. The area attracts a large number of visitors from across the globe. It has also turned into a popular locale for film shooting. It was declared a geo-heritage site by the Geological Survey of India in 2014 and a protected area by the State government in 2016. There is a plan to form a geo-heritage park in this site along with other locations as several areas in the city are known to have red sand dune formations.

Social activist and former IAS officer E.A.S. Sarma has told The Hindu that construction activity has started in the area despite the protected area status given to the site and asked District Collector V. Vinay Chand and VMRDA Commissioner P. Koteswara Rao to intervene and stop the activity as they were party in the AP High Court case to ensure safeguard the heritage site.

Erramatti Dibbalu lie within Coastal Regulation Zone-III and such construction work is illegal, says Mr. Sarma. In its judgment on July 6, 2007, the AP High Court in writ petition No. 8177/2007 ordered safeguarding of the site.

There are several orders of the High Court on the subject. Therefore, any construction activity would amount to committing contempt of the court directions, he pointed out, adding the site had not only unique geological features but also evidence of a pre-historic human settlement.

Survey soon

Heritage activist Edward Paul has said they would soon survey the area and demand complete protection to the rare site. Construction of any kind in the heritage sites should be condemned by one and all, he says.

INTACH life member Kutikuppala Surya Rao has said repeated attempts are being made to take up construction activity in the highly archaeologically sensitive area.

He has also said instead of protecting the site, some vested interests are tying to grab the land. Dr. Rao has earlier written to the Chief Justice of AP High Court prior to bifurcation which was treated as a PIL making the government and VUDA (now VMRDA) respondents.