Construct Purnapadu bridge across Nagavali river immediately: BJP

February 12, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - PARVATIPURAM

BJP delegation led by senior party leaders Hema Naik and Nimmaka Jayaraju on Monday asked the State government to take immediate steps for the completion of Purnapadu-Labesu bridge on Nagavali river in Komarada mandal of Parvatipuram-Manyam district, which will provide connectivity to nearly 80,000 people living in 35 villages.

The delegation that visited the site expressed their displeasure over the inordinate delay in construction of the bridge which was taken up with a ₹21 crore budget back in 2021. In a press release, Dr. Naik said that many people were dying while trying to cross the river due to the absence of another connectivity to reach Komarada and other places.

