Construct irrigation projects in Seema: TGV

BJP Rajya Sabha MP T.G. Venkatesh said there was a need to construct Gundrevula Reservoir and Siddeswaram weir to meet the needs of people in Rayalaseema.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, he said that the region must be developed alongside the coastal Andhra and stressed on making Amaravati a free zone. “By making Amaravati a free zone, the youth of Rayalaseema and North Andhra could get jobs in the city,” he added.

He said that the Central government has released funds for the construction of Polavaram project, and added that the project must be completed soon. “The funds which were supposed to be allotted to Rayalaseema are stuck with the Centre. The State government must ask for the release of these funds to develop the region,” he said.

Talking about the capital city and high court, he said that the BJP government has given thousands of crores of rupees for the development of Amaravati as the capital. “However, the current buildings are only temporary, and we have to see as to what Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy says,” he added.

“Because the constructions in Amaravati are temporary, people seeking construction of a new capital in Rayalaseema,” he added. He said that the Sribagh pact must be upheld for the development of the region.