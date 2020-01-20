Andhra Pradesh

Constitutional values are being destroyed, say experts

MLC K.S. Lakshmana Rao speaking at the meeting in Kurnool on Sunday.

MLC K.S. Lakshmana Rao speaking at the meeting in Kurnool on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: U. Subramanyam

‘Giving citizenship on the basis of religion is unconstitutional’

Political analyst Telakapalli Ravi and MLC K.S. Lakshmana Rao said that the Indian Constitutional values are being destroyed. Both the experts addressed a meet on ‘Challenges to Indian Constitution’ arranged by the CPI(M) on Sunday at the Lalitha Kala Samithi in the city.

Criticising the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), they said that Article 14 and 15 of the Constitution says that all people are equal. They said that giving citizenship to people on the basis of religion is unconstitutional.

They said that apart from excluding Muslims, the CAA does not give citizenship to persecuted people of Sri Lanka and Myanmar, which is a violation of Directive Principles of the country.

Later speaking about the National Register of Citizens (NRC), they detailed that over 19 lakh people were excluded from the NRC list in Assam, of which only three lakh are Muslims.

Criticising the Central government, they claimed that the government is attacking the intellectuals, constitutional rights, courts, and constitutional bodies.

They also claimed that Hindutva or Islam is not ‘Indianness’ and stressed that the country has a secular fabric. They added that the unity of all the religions, regions, and people make India.

