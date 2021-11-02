Constitution is a visionary document, says Venkaiah Naidu

‘Every individual should strive to give meaning to the words in the Preamble’

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu has described the Constitution of India as a ‘visionary document’ that reflects our core values and said it is the duty of every individual to work relentlessly to give meaning to the words in the Preamble.

The Vice-President was addressing the participants of the 61st National Defence College (NDC) course on the topic: “India’s national core values, interests and objectives”, through virtual mode from the city, on Tuesday.

He said that India, which was driven by the mantra of self-reliance was emerging as a global power and extending help to friendly nations in fighting crises like the COVID-19 pandemic and support during natural calamities. Unlike other civilisations that perished with time, Indian civilisation survived foreign invasions due to its values, culture, heritage and traditions.

He said that India’s objectives were guided by its universal vision, enunciated and practised over the past several centuries. He called upon the people not to lose sight of these objectives and emphasised on the need to be resilient, self-reliant and self-confident.

Replying to queries from the participants, Mr. Venkaiah Naidu voiced concern over the erosion of values and said that leaders in various fields should set an example for others through their conduct. He expressed his disappointment over the falling standards in politics and public life.