Constitution is a safeguard for democracy, says A.P. Chief Minister

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has said that the Constitution is the only safeguard for democracy.

“If atrocious forces come to power and violate the norms in the Constitution, people will teach a fitting lesson to such forces through the weapon of vote,” Mr. Naidu said while addressing a meeting organised at the Secretariat to mark the Constitution Day on November 26 (Tuesday).

Mr. Naidu felt that with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coming to power, the ‘democratic values have been restored in the State’.

From the days of severe discrimination during the pre-independence, India has been marching towards equality because of the directions provided in the Constitution, he said and stressed the need for everyone in society to strictly follow the norms of the statute.

“We have completed 75 years of adoption of the Indian Constitution which was adopted on November 26, 1949 and this is a sacred day which is very special for all of us,” the Chief Minister said, while extending his greeting to the people.

The Indian Constitution is the longest written statute of any sovereign nation in the world and a 299-member drafting committee headed by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar struggled for two years and six months to pen this to extend a great document for Indians. The great Telugu leaders like Neelam Sanjeeva Reddy, Tanguturi Prakasam Pantulu and Acharya N.G. Ranga played a crucial role in framing the Constitution. Also, Pingali Venkaiah designed the National Flag which is proud of the whole country, the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister exhorted the people to work hard to realise the wishes of Dr. Ambedkar, particularly achieving equality in society.

He made all the participants of the meeting to read out the Preamble of the Constitution.

Minister for IT and Electronics Nara Lokesh, Minister for Tourism Kandula Durgesh, Minister for Social Welfare Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, Ministers S. Savitha, P. Narayana, Kollu Ravindra, G. Ravi Kumar and B.C. Janardhan Reddy were present in the meeting.

