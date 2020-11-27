Constitution Day observed in city

VISAKHAPATNAM

27 November 2020 01:18 IST

Naval personnel of Indian Naval Ships, submarines, Naval Air Stations and shore establishments and Defence Civilians of Eastern Naval Command (ENC) joined the nation in celebrating the Constitution Day by reading the Preamble and the Fundamental Duties enshrined in the Constitution on November 26 as part of the 71st Constitution Day celebrations.

Rich tributes were paid to Father of the Constitution B.R. Ambedkar by the officials, students and staff of IGNOU Regional Centre at Ushodaya Junction on the occasion of Constitution Day.

Advertising

Advertising

IGNOU Regional Centre director S. Raja Rao garlanded a portrait of Ambedkar and addressed the gathering.

Assistant Director G. Dharma Rao and Assistant Registrar A.L.P. Rao participated.