Constitution Day: Naidu pays tribute to Ambedkar

TDP chief alleges violation of constitutional rights in State

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu paid rich tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and other stalwarts on the occasion of Constitution Day on Thursday.

Extending his 71st Constitution Day greetings to all the Telugu people, Mr. Naidu recalled the outstanding services rendered by the founders of the Indian constitution. Dr. Ambedkar and others laid strong foundation to the vibrant Indian democracy which became an inspiration for many other countries in the world. Unfortunately, it was painful to see Andhra Pradesh becoming a stage for the non-stop violations of the Constitution and unchecked atrocities on all sections of citizens, he said.

The TDP chief deplored that all the four pillars of democracy -- legislature, executive, judiciary and even the media came under threat in the present regime. It was every citizen’s responsibility to protect these institutions from the chaotic forces. Those who had to uphold the spirit of the Constitution were undermining it, which was highly unpardonable. whoever they may be, everybody should abide by the Constitution, he said.

‘False cases’

Mr. Naidu said liberty, freedom and fraternity were the foundations of a democracy. It was painful that in AP, all dissenting voices were suppressed, the media was muzzled, the fundamental rights were trampled upon and false cases and illegal detentions were resorted to. The flagrant violation of the Constitutional rights was evident from how the atrocities cases were booked against the SCs themselves, he said.