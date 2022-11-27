Constitution Day: Governor, Chief Minister offer tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the chief architect of Indian Constitution

November 27, 2022 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, on November 26 (Saturday), said that people can never forget the contribution of the makers of the Constitution in empowering citizens and safeguarding their Rights

Participating in the 73 rd Constitution Day celebrations here on Saturday, the Governor said this year, Constitution Day is being celebrated with the theme ‘Bharat: Loktantra Ki Janani – India: The Mother of Democracy’, to highlight that the concept of democracy was prevalent in the country since the time of the Vedas.

Mr. Harichandan, along with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy paid floral tributes to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Constitution. He read out the Preamble of the Constitution on the occasion. He said that the people of the country will never forget the contributions of the makers of the constitution for giving them the principles on which we derive our freedom and equality to ensure harmony in the society.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy said a 125-foot tall statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar will be unveiled at the P.W.D Grounds in city in April 2023. He said the State government has been working towards ensuring social justice by implementing various welfare schemes in a most transparent manner by drawing inspiration from the Constitution.

The Chief Minister said that the Indian Constitution was drafted by Dr. Ambedkar after studying the Constitutions of 80 countries. The Constitution of India is very great and it is the rule book that teaches discipline to all.

Reiterating that the Constitution stands for the downtrodden, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the government is moving ahead with a number of welfare schemes to ensure that all sections are benefited in accordance with the Constitution and standing as a role model for other States.

Deputy Chief Ministers, Ministers, judges, chairmen of various corporations and others participated in the programme at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram.

At YSRC Party Central Office, at Tadepalli, Ministers Adimulapu Suresh, Chelluboina Venu Gopala Krishna, Bapatla Parliament Member Nandigam Suresh, MLCs L. Appi Reddy, Janga Krishna Murthy and Jupudi Prabhakar and other took part in the Constitution Day celebrations.