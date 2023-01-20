ADVERTISEMENT

Constitute high-level committee to monitor Ambedkar statue works, says Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister

January 20, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The project is on track to be inaugurated on April 14, the birth anniversary of B.R. Ambedkar, officials inform Jagan

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

There should be no compromise with the quality of construction, the CM instructed officials.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed officials to form a high-level committee to monitor the progress of work on the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Smriti Vanam at Swaraj Maidan in Vijayawada.

At a review meeting on Friday, the Chief Minister asked the officials to expedite the works so that the 125-foot tall bronze statue of Ambedkar could be inaugurated on April 14, 2023 on the occasion of Ambedkar’s birth anniversary. When the officials informed him that arrangements have been made to complete the statue’s casting by March 31, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that there should be no compromise with the quality of the work and asked for the progress to be monitored closely by the committee concerned.

Officials informed Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy that the statue, to be made with 352 metric tonnes of steel and 112 metric tonnes of brass, would be installed on an 81-ft tall pedestal, taking the total length to 206 feet.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The ₹268 crore-worth Smriti Vanam Project will have G+2 floors in the pedestal besides a convention centre with a seating capacity of 2,000. A spacious car and bus parking lot will also be part of the project.

Casting has been completed for some parts of the statue and they would be shifted to the project site by January 31, officials explained, adding that the beautification works at the project site as well as along the approach roads are in full swing.

Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna, Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Dr. K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) Y. Sri Lakshmi, Principal Secretary (BC and SC Welfare) G. Jaya Lakshmi, NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao, and APIIC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director G. Srujana were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US