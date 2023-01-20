Constitute high-level committee to monitor Ambedkar statue works, says Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister

January 20, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed officials to form a high-level committee to monitor the progress of work on the Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Smriti Vanam at Swaraj Maidan in Vijayawada.

At a review meeting on Friday, the Chief Minister asked the officials to expedite the works so that the 125-foot tall bronze statue of Ambedkar could be inaugurated on April 14, 2023 on the occasion of Ambedkar’s birth anniversary. When the officials informed him that arrangements have been made to complete the statue’s casting by March 31, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that there should be no compromise with the quality of the work and asked for the progress to be monitored closely by the committee concerned.

Officials informed Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy that the statue, to be made with 352 metric tonnes of steel and 112 metric tonnes of brass, would be installed on an 81-ft tall pedestal, taking the total length to 206 feet.

The ₹268 crore-worth Smriti Vanam Project will have G+2 floors in the pedestal besides a convention centre with a seating capacity of 2,000. A spacious car and bus parking lot will also be part of the project.

Casting has been completed for some parts of the statue and they would be shifted to the project site by January 31, officials explained, adding that the beautification works at the project site as well as along the approach roads are in full swing.

Social Welfare Minister Merugu Nagarjuna, Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Chief Secretary Dr. K.S. Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) Y. Sri Lakshmi, Principal Secretary (BC and SC Welfare) G. Jaya Lakshmi, NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao, and APIIC Vice-Chairman and Managing Director G. Srujana were present.