Constable’s elder brother gets compassionate appointment after Lokayukta’s order

Govt. amends order that allowed only younger siblings of a deceased employee eligible for a job on compassionate grounds

December 16, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

S. Appala Raju, the brother of Greyhounds constable S. Mahesh of Sarabannapalem village in Koyyuru mandal in combined Visakhapatnam district (now in ASR district), has been given compassionate appointment as a typist in the Roads & Buildings Department as per the Lokayukta’s orders. 

According to a press release from the Institution of Lokayukta on Saturday, Mahesh’s mother Somala Kanthamma sought a job on grounds of compassion for her elder son Appala Raju following the untimely demise of Mahesh when he was in service. 

The Lokayukta, after receiving responses from the Director General of Police (DGP) and subsequent orders dated July 14, 2022, directed the Principal Secretary (Home) to expedite the consideration of the compassionate appointment request. 

The Principal Secretary submitted a report on November 23, 2022, indicating that the General Administration Department had requested the Standing Committee of Officers to consider the matter. 

Subsequently, the government eliminated the requirement for the deceased government servant’s sibling to be the ‘younger’ brother / sister by amending a relevant G.O. The DGP was instructed to act accordingly and following the Lokayukta’s orders, the Visakhapatnam District Collector submitted a report on November 11, 2023. Mr. Appala Raju was then appointed as a typist in the R&B Department.  

In the light of compliance with the orders, the Lokayukta recorded the action taken by the government and instructed the closure of the complaint as a grievance that was redressed. 

