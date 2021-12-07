Constable wins award for midnight arrest of robbers

T. Siva Kumari receiving the Best Performance Award from Krishna Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal, in Machilipatnam on Tuesday.

MACHILIPATNAM

07 December 2021 23:58 IST

SP praises Siva Kumari for her swift action

A constable, T. Siva Kumari, attached to Kanchikacherla police station in Krishna district, received the ‘Best Performance Certificate’ for arresting three robbers on the National Highway in the middle of the night.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal presented the certificate of commendation to Ms. Siva Kumari, and appreciated her for showing courage in nabbing the thieves at midnight.

On November 30, the Police Control Room received a call that three thieves had intercepted a lorry at around 11.45 p.m. on the National Highway near Paritala. They thrashed the driver and fled with cash and valuables.

Ms. Siva Kumari, who received the alert call at the police station, began conducting vehicle checks on the National Highway. She finally intercepted the three accused on a two-wheeler and interrogated them. Finding their replies evasive, Ms. Siva Kumari clicked their photographs and forwarded them to the investigating officers.

Upon being shown the pictures, the lorry driver confirmed that the trio were the same persons who had attacked and looted him. Immediately, Ms. Siva Kumari took them into custody and shifted them to the police station, thus resolving the case within a few hours, Mr. Kaushal said.

“I appreciate Ms. Siva Kumari who arrested three highway robbers for her courage. She cracked the case and recovered the booty,” the SP said on Tuesday.