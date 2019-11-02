Constable tries to end life at Collectorate

A constable tried to end his life by immolating himself at the Collectorate here on Friday. He alleged that he was being harassed by his superior officers.

The constable, identified as K. Prakash, poured kerosene on himself in front of the Collector’s vehicle. However, some police officers present nearby rushed to stop the constable from lighting himself afire.

The Collector, S. Satyanarayana, too immediately got down from the car and enquired about Prakash’s problems. When the constable alleged that he was being harassed by his superiors, Mr. Satyanarayana promised to look into the matter immediately.

Later in the evening, a police press release claimed that there were nine criminal cases registered against Mr. Prakash, including theft, kidnapping, and threatening.

The release said Mr. Prakash was also convicted for beating a hotel employee with an iron rod in 2018, and that he was sentenced to undergo two years rigorous imprisonment and pay a fine of ₹2,000.

The release also claimed that Mr. Prakash is “the most indisciplined since the beginning of his career and regularly disobeyed the orders of his superior officers”.

Persons in distress can contact 100 for help and counselling.