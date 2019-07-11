Constable suspended on prostitution charges

A police constable Ashok Kumar of Kambadur station was suspended on Thursday for allegedly encouraging and participating in prostitution at Basava Taraka Nagar in the city.
Superintendent of Police B. Satya Yesubabu issued suspension orders following complaints from locals that Ashok Kumar was participating in the illegal activity instead of stopping it as a policeman.
A complaint was lodged over Dial 100 on July 8 that some clashes were going on outside a house in the colony, where the locals suspected that organised prostitution was going on. When the Blue Colts and other police personnel reached the spot, they found Ashok Kumar among the four persons the locals had nabbed and detained there for the police to take action.
Surprised by the presence of the police constable at that place, the matter was reported to the Superintendent of Police.
