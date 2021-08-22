Constable suspended for misbehaving with girl

VIJAYAWADA

22 August 2021 01:20 IST

A police constable, Ramesh, attached to Kothapet police station in Guntur Urban district, was suspended for allegedly misbehaving with a 15-year-old girl.

The constable, who was known to the girl, reportedly called the victim into his house, located at A.T. Agraharam and allegedly behaved inappropriately with her.

Following a complaint, Superintendent of Police (SP) Arif Hafeez ordered an inquiry. Based on the inquiry report, the constable was suspended on Saturday, said Guntur range in-charge DIG S.V. Rajashekhar Babu.

Arrested

In another case, the Guntur Rural police arrested a person, Labanu, who allegedly sexually assaulted a minor girl under Rajupalem police station limits.

The accused, who was a distant relative of the victim, took her into his house and allegedly committed the crime, said SP Vishal Gunni.