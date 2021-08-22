Andhra Pradesh

Constable suspended for misbehaving with girl

A police constable, Ramesh, attached to Kothapet police station in Guntur Urban district, was suspended for allegedly misbehaving with a 15-year-old girl.

The constable, who was known to the girl, reportedly called the victim into his house, located at A.T. Agraharam and allegedly behaved inappropriately with her.

Following a complaint, Superintendent of Police (SP) Arif Hafeez ordered an inquiry. Based on the inquiry report, the constable was suspended on Saturday, said Guntur range in-charge DIG S.V. Rajashekhar Babu.

Arrested

In another case, the Guntur Rural police arrested a person, Labanu, who allegedly sexually assaulted a minor girl under Rajupalem police station limits.

The accused, who was a distant relative of the victim, took her into his house and allegedly committed the crime, said SP Vishal Gunni.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 22, 2021 1:21:03 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/constable-suspended-for-misbehaving-with-girl/article36039738.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY