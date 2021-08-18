Constable rewarded for nabbing accused

GUNTUR

18 August 2021 23:27 IST

Sk. Md. Rafi, a police constable, who nabbed Kunchala Sasikiran, accused in the murder case of Nallapu Ramya, in a canal at Agraharam fields near Narsaraopet rural mandal on Sunday evening, was congratulated by Superintendent of Police, Guntur Rural, Vishal Gunni here on Wednesday.

Ramya was allegedly killed on Sunday near her home in Guntur and Sasikiran fled to Narsaraopet. Police were able to track him through inputs provided by his friends and family. “I along with my informer was following him to Isukupalem and later to Pamulupadu at about 5.30 p.m. The accused was driving a motorcycle and sensing that I was following him, got down from his bike and then ran into a canal. He then threatened me, showing a knife. I informed the police station and later we nabbed him. He tried to kill himself by slashing his wrist and throat. But we were able to save him. Had we missed him that evening, it would have been difficult to catch him,’’ said Mr. Rafi.

Mr. Gunni said the constable had shown a lot of courage and grit while chasing the accused.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Rafi overpowered the accused and though the latter had tried to kill himself, he saved him and informed the station. The SP presented a cash reward of ₹5,000 and said that such acts of courage should be emulated by the police. He also complimented Muppala SI Pattabhiramaiah for guiding the constable.