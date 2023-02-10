Constable on bandobast duty at Yuva Galam walkathon dies of cardiac arrest

February 10, 2023 04:06 am | Updated 04:06 am IST - CHITTOOR

A constable, A. Ramesh (50), of Irala Police Station, who was on bandobast duty at Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national general secretary N. Lokesh’s Yuva Galam walkathon, died of cardiac arrest during lunch break, near Gangadhara Nellore, in Chittoor district on February 9 (Thursday).

As per information reaching here, Ramesh suffered a massive heart stroke, and was immediately rushed to the Government District Headquarters Hospital in Chittoor in a police vehicle. He was, however, declared “brought dead’ by the doctors on duty.

Superintendent of Police Y. Rishant Reddy and senior police officers expressed shock over the constable’s death.

Mr. Reddy said all monetary benefits would be settled within a fortnight to the family members of the deceased constable. Besides, one of the family members would be provided with a job, he added.