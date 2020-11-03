Constable ‘kidnapped’ girl, allege kin

Family members of a 22-year-old girl have made a complaint that the girl has allegedly been kidnapped by a police constable of Owk in Kurnool district on Monday afternoon. IV Town Circle Inspector K. Srinivasulu said the girl, B. Jyothi, and the constable, Bhagiratha Aachari, had got engaged before the outbreak of COVID, but their engagement was cancelled four months ago.

On Monday afternoon, while Jyothi was alone at home, Achari allegedly came in a Scorpio SUV and kidnapped her, according to a complaint given by Jyothi’s father Gopinath to the IV Town police. The police tracked the vehicle up to Bellary Bypass Junction in Anantapur and after that they could not trace it as there were no CCTV cameras, the Inspector said. The police are continuing the search.

The Inspector said the phones of both Achari and Jyothi were switched off, hence tracking them was turning difficult. He added it was yet to be ascertained if this was a kidnap case, as alleged by her family, or Jyothi had gone willingly with Achari. Hailing from Kolimigundla in Kurnool district, the constable had joined the police service four years ago, and was posted at Owk Police Station one year ago.

He had weekly off on Sunday and was supposed to join duty on Monday morning, but when his colleagues and Owk Sub-Inspector tried to contact him, his phone was switched off.