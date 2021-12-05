Constable injured as gun misfires

Green channel created to rush him from Bandar to Vijayawada

A police constable, Y. Srinivas Rao, who was on guard duty at the Collectorate, suffered a bullet injury when the carbine weapon which he was carrying misfired on Sunday.

He suffered critical injuries and was rushed to the District Government Headquarters Hospital, where the doctors referred him to Vijayawada for better treatment, said Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal.

The Krishna district police created a green channel from Machilipatnam to Tadepalli near Vijayawada, to rush him to a private hospital, where he underwent a surgery.

The SP spoke with the doctors and enquired about the health condition of the constable.

“The incident occurred when Mr. Srinivas was cleaning his weapon. A bullet pierced his chest. His condition is stated to be serious,” Mr. Siddharth said and directed the officers to ensure proper treatment to him.

Meanwhile, following the directions of Mr. Siddharth, the Machilipatnam police registered a case on the alleged ‘misfiring’ incident and took up investigation.