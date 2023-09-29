HamberMenu
Constable found drunk during SP’s visit in Andhra Pradesh

September 29, 2023 06:00 am | Updated 06:00 am IST - PUTTAPARTHI

The Hindu Bureau

Superintendent of Police S.V. Madhav Reddy took serious note of the absence of staff at Tanakallu police station in Sri Sathya Sai District and initiated an inquiry. According to sources, the SP, as part of inspections, visited Tanakallu police station on Wednesday and found the Sub-Inspector and other key staff absent. Mr. Reddy also noticed that a constable was drunk. A medical report at the area hospital confirmed that the constable was drunk at the time of duty. The Sub-Inspector was said to have left for Kadiri to attend a crime meeting at the Circle-Inspector’s office allegedly without deputing anyone to discharge the officer’s duties.

