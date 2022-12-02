Constable found dead in Nandyal police station in A.P.

December 02, 2022 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - NANDYAL

A police constable attached to Nandyal III Town police station Y. Ramakrishna, 35, was found dead on the police station premises on Friday afternoon.

He is survived by his wife and two children. He is suspected to have hanged himself when he was alone in the police station.

The Superintendent of Police K. Raghuveera Reddy told The Hindu that Mr. Ramakrishna had no professional problems. He had been transferred to the police station three months ago from Allagadda. The entire police force at Nandyal was given a thorough health check-up (with 40 tests) very recently and Mr. Ramakrishna was found healthy otherwise, the SP said.

As per the family members, he had some differences with his wife regarding the consumption of alcohol. A probe would be launched if the family lodged a complaint, the Circle Inspector said.

Persons in distress can call 100 for help.