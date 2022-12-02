  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup, Portugal vs. South Korea: Kim Young-Gwan scores for S. Korea, 1-1

Constable found dead in Nandyal police station in A.P.

He is suspected to have hanged himself when he was alone in the station

December 02, 2022 09:11 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - NANDYAL 

Ramesh Susarla

A police constable attached to Nandyal III Town police station Y. Ramakrishna, 35, was found dead on the police station premises on Friday afternoon.

He is survived by his wife and two children. He is suspected to have hanged himself when he was alone in the police station.

The Superintendent of Police K. Raghuveera Reddy told The Hindu that Mr. Ramakrishna had no professional problems. He had been transferred to the police station three months ago from Allagadda. The entire police force at Nandyal was given a thorough health check-up (with 40 tests) very recently and Mr. Ramakrishna was found healthy otherwise, the SP said.

As per the family members, he had some differences with his wife regarding the consumption of alcohol. A probe would be launched if the family lodged a complaint, the Circle Inspector said.

Persons in distress can call 100 for help.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Kurnool

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.