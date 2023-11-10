Constable ‘ends’ life at workstation in Rayachoti

November 10, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - RAYACHOTI

A constable reportedly ended his life while on duty at his workstation in the Sub-Divisional Office at Rayachoti in Annamayya district on November 10 (Friday).

According to information, the constable, identified as Ravi, was working with the District Crime Records Bureau (DCRB) at present. He had reportedly been suffering from serious health issues for the last couple of years.

The body has been shifted to his native village of Porumamilla in Kadapa district, after post-mortem.

Senior police officials said that the kin of the deceased would be extended all possible support. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

People battling with suicidal tendencies can seek help for counselling by dialling the helpline number 100.