Constable, driver held for ‘smuggling liquor’

The Kurnool Special Enforcement Bureau Panchalingala Check-Post sleuths headed by circle inspector Manjula nabbed a constable of the 2nd Battalion of the AP Special Police, Kurnool, along with the driver of a police vehicle in which they were smuggling liquor from Hyderabad.

The SEB officials said that the constable M. Srinivas Rao and the driver Sivaramudu were arrested and on Sunday and sent in remand.

The vehicle was bringing medicines for the unit hospital from Hyderabad, but the accompanying constable and driver bought 70 bottles of liquor in two cases and hid them under the drugs.

The police initiated the action following a tip-off by the Telangana police.