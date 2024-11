A police constable, M. Ramakoteswara Rao, died on the spot and his wife, Durga Bhavani, suffered critical injuries when an unidentified vehicle hit their motorcycle from behind at Akunuru flyover on Wednesday night.

Durga Bhavani is working as a Prohibition and Excise constable.

Superintendent of Police R. Gangadhar Rao visited the spot and directed the police to trace the vehicle which hit the couple.