Tirupati constable arrested for nexus with red sanders smuggler

A police constable of Tirupati district was arrested on Wednesday after an investigation found his involvement with a red sanders smuggler.

According to the police, Chalamakunta Gurrappa, a constable at Yerravaripalem police station was already on suspension on corruption charges for the past two months. However, in the course of an investigation by the Red Sanders Anti Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF), Mr. Gurrappa’s nexus with a smuggler was revealed.

Superintendent of Police (SP) L. Subbarayudu ordered his arrest and also warned the police department to stay away from corrupt practices.

