Conspiracy to turn farmers into bonded labourers, alleges APCC president

VISAKHAPATNAM

02 October 2020 23:34 IST

Sailajanath asks Central government to repeal the three farm Acts

APCC president S. Sailajanath has alleged that a conspiracy is being made to turn farmers into bonded labourers.

A protest was organised by the Congress party demanding withdrawal of the three farm Acts enacted by the Centre, at the Gandhi statue, near GVMC, here on Friday.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Sailajanath said the Acts were detrimental to the interests of farmers. He recalled that the Congress government had provided free power to the farmers in the past. The fixing of meters to agricultural pump sets would deprive the farmers of free power.

AICC secretary Christopher Tilak, APCC vice-president Martin Luther, general secretary G.A. Narayana and AP Mahila Congress president Pedada Ramana Kumari were among those who participated.

Earlier, Mr. Sailajanath and other Congress leaders garlanded the statue of B.R. Ambedkar near LIC and paid tributes. They came in a rally to the Gandhi statue and staged the protest.